National Weather Service confirms tornado

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed on Monday afternoon that a small tornado touched down briefly close to the intersection of Hwy 26 and N 1400 W on April 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

"We issued the first tornado warning at 6:06 p.m.," said John Keyes, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Pocatello.

"I was watching the funnel cloud from my house on the bench in Pocatello," Keyes said. "It was several minutes after the warning — that's about when I noticed it from town. It was moving out on the plain this side of Atomic City."

Keyes said the confirmation of a tornado touchdown was fortuitous combination of a report on social media and NWS radar data.

"Someone on social media made a very credible report," Keyes explained. "I can't divulge who but it was on a personal Facebook page. They reported sagebrush and tree limbs being lofted into the air underneath a visible funnel cloud. Their report corresponded with the time and place of the radar data of the event. It was very credible."

The scientific data combined with the sighting of a disturbance on the ground connected to a funnel cloud fit the criteria to confirm a tornado touchdown.

Keyes was the NWS scientist who issued the storm report confirming the tornado. The document reads: "Social media report of debris swirl - tumbleweeds and tree limbs lofted briefly in the area of 1400 W and US 26. Based on this report, tornado will be rated a low end EF-0. Time estimated by radar."

EF-0 stands for Enhanced Fujita level zero. The EF scale is the world standard for measuring tornado strength, where level zero is light tornado with 65 to 85 mph winds. The highest level is five, with winds in excess of 200 mph and total destruction on the ground.

Further confirmation of the tornado event was posted by K. Smith of the NWS in Pocatello on Monday evening. Someone provided the weather service with a video posted on social media. The video showed funnel clouds on Saturday northwest of Moreland at approximately 6:24 p.m., six minutes before the tornado touchdown.

The tornado was not the only severe weather in the region on Saturday. High winds afflicted the entire area from Pocatello to Rexburg, with 51 mph winds at the Idaho Falls airport at 7:23 p.m.

At approximately the same time, hail as large as 1.75 inches fell and did widespread vehicle, siding and window damage in Idaho Falls and Ammon. This was followed by a band of heavy rain from Taber to Idaho Falls a half hour after midnight on Sunday.

"What I find interesting," said Keyes, "is that 40-years ago to the day, a tornado touched down on the north side of Idaho Falls, on April 7, 1978."