Neighbors turn mound of snow into luge on Collins Street

Steve Nielsen, a resident at 465 Collins Street, has been shaping and building a luge run next to his home. A luge run is an icy high banked track used for bob sledding. As an olympic sport a "luger" lays on his back on the sled, with no breaking system, and heads down the run feet first down the icy track.

The snow sculpture started out as a mound of snow that has grown to the height of the houses that it sits between. Using corrugated metal Nielsen has made a small passage way big enough for him to walk through, in the hill of the run.