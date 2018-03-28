New business in Blackfoot

Chuck and Tashina Whitworth of Blackfoot have started a new business called C&T Cleaning and Restoration.

"We bought my mother's business, Angel's Touch Cleaning," Chuck Whitworth explained. "Since January, we've been getting our business license, permits and insurance put together."

The Whitworths also changed the business name and added more services than just cleaning.

"We will come to you do to auto and camper detailing," Whitworth said. "I think we're the only business in the area that will do that."

In addition, C&T offers carpet cleaning, installation and restretching. "The carpet services are most of what I did when I was working for my mother," Whitworth explained. "I'd like to let (my mother's) customers to know that we're back in it."

The company also provides pet odor removal, tile and grout cleaning, and most other large-scale cleaning services like shampooing upholstery. They are available for apartment move-out and office cleaning.

The Whitworths are starting small with low overhead and hope to grow.

"I'd like to be as big or bigger as someone like On The Spot Cleaning and Restoration," Whitworth remarked.

"We've branched out already to Pocatello and business has been picking up."

For quotes and prices on services, C&T can be contacted at 208-251-9707 or 208-680-6574.