New businesses open in Blackfoot

Two new businesses have opened in downtown Blackfoot: a coffee shop on the corner of Bridge Street and Broadway and an auto sales business across from Ace Hardware on Judicial Street.

The Wildhorse Coffee Shop and Grub opened on Monday, March 12.

"We were going to open on the weekend," said co-owner DeeDie Martin, "but Tammy saw we could open earlier — so we did."

Tammy Morris is the other owner and the person who come up with the idea for coffee shop downtown. "Tammy really liked the building," Martin remarked.

Wildhorse serves homemade breakfast sandwiches; soups, sandwiches and a salad bar for lunch; and one entry for dinner. Martin brings many years of food service experience to the business.

"We will serve just one entree for dinner but it will be different every evening," she explained. "It's all home cooking and all our desserts are homemade. There is deep-fried nothing here. Don't think of fast food — think fast home-cooked food."

"Starting up now is a soft opening," Martin said. "We hope to have a grand opening in a few weeks."

One Stop Auto Sales at 570 W. Judicial Street opened up three weeks ago, as soon as they had inventory on their lot to sell. The business is twenty years old with lots in Pocatello and Logan, Utah. The Blackfoot operation is their latest addition.

"Business has been better than amazing," said Trent Porter, the operations manager for the chain. "It's blown all my expectations for this location out of the water."

One Stop Auto is planning on holding a grand opening later in the year. "As you can see, we're still putting up our signs and working on our office space," Porter said.

"We may be new to Blackfoot but we've been around for years," Porter explained. "That means we can give our customers better opportunities. We have long-standing relationships with lenders so we can get better rates and cut better deals for folks. We also own the building here so our overhead is lower and that savings gets passed on to people who buy cars from us."