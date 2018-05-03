New local business knuckles down

Shawn Schild of B&B Leather in Blackfoot started developing a better rodeo glove twenty years ago. It took him years to perfect a design that both protected the hands while improving grip and reducing hand fatigue. He patented it and started a new business called Bear Knuckles.

"The problem with gloves when riding bareback in rodeo is that the leather was so thick and stiff that you really couldn't close your hand all the way for a good grip," Schild explained. "So what you did was stuff your hand in tight (in the rigging) to hold on."

"I got to thinking I could make a glove for rodeo to fix that problem … my design lets your fingers naturally curl, and when you grip, the leather on the palm doesn't bunch up."

Schild took his design and started to make not just rodeo gloves, but work and welding gloves too. Then he approached different stores and industrial businesses in the area to have people test his gloves.

"Some folks at Intermountain Gas got some pairs of the welding gloves and now they don't want to use anything else," Schild explained. "It's not just the grip. Bear Knuckles really cut down on hand fatigue."

He patented his design three years ago.

Schild went into the work glove business on his own. "I'm getting them made overseas," he commented. "It's too expensive to make them myself and none of the American manufacturers would deal with me."

Bear Knuckle gloves are competitively priced compared to retail. An online pair of work gloves costs $19.95 though pairs on the rack at B&B Leather were $16.95 to $18.95, depending on size. Medium and large are commonly available but Schild intends to carry sizes extra-small to triple-extra large."

"You can get them at the CHS Bingham Coop here and in American Falls," Schild said. "BISCO, which is a distributor out of Idaho Falls, carries them. They've been tested at Premier and are being tested by Battelle out at the INL site. More and more people are interested in Bear Knuckles."

"As the business grows, we're going to keep shipping here in Blackfoot.."

As a test, the reporter bought a pair of small Bear Knuckle work gloves and typed this article while wearing them.

