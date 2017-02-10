New locations for sandbags

The Bingham County Sheriff's office updated information regarding sandbag location and current road closures.

Due to flooding in the area of 1200 N (Baseline Rd.) it has been decided to close the roadway on 1200 N between 1150 E and 1200 E and also from 1200 E to 1150 N for the safety of those traveling through the area.

It has also been decided that there will be four locations in which sandbags can be obtained to ease the burden.

Firth—Behind Collettes located at 132 S. Main Shelley—Behind the Shelley Fire Station located at 585 W. Fir Blackfoot—Moreland Park - 740 W. Hwy. 26

Aberdeen—Stokes - 185 N. Main

Bags, ties and sand will be made available to those in need. Bring your own shovels.

The sandbag location in Blackfoot has been changed from the Central Transfer Station in Moreland to Moreland Park because the ground was getting "mushy," Bingham County's Emergency Service Director Scott Reese said.

Information can be found on the Bingham County Sheriff's Facebook page located here:

https://www.facebook.com/Bingham-County-Sheriffs-Office-167409310133319/

The Bingham County Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, in the Bingham County Commissioners Chambers to review Bingham County Resolution 2017-05, a Disaster Declaration Resolution.

This Special Emergency Meeting has been called to discuss flooding in the county causing injury or damage to persons or property. This Resolution is being done pursuant to Idaho Code Section 46-1011, Local Disaster Emergencies.

If you have questions on the flooding, please contact Reese at (208) 782-3191.