New multi-plex theater to open in Blackfoot

The Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director, Julie Ann Goodrich, in conjunction with Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis and the City, announced that Kent and Ingrid Lott (owners of the Blackfoot Movie Mill) will open a new seven-plex, first-run movie theater in the old Blackfoot Motors Building on Bridge Street. Approximate completion date is set for June 2018.

"Everyone was so amazing and cooperative," said Kent Lott, who also owns two movie houses in Idaho Falls."It's a real miracle how everything just came together."