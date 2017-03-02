New officers sworn in at Bingham County Historical Society

New officers of the Bingham County Historical Society were sworn into office on Wednesday evening at the Blackfoot Senior Citizen Center.

New officers include: Richard Lindsay, president; Sara Staub, first vice president; Brenda Orgill, second vice president; Frances Shelton, secretary; and Marty Ellis and Rex Orgill were named board members.

Lindsay presented a capsule history of the two buildings that are used for the Archives and the Museum.

He said, "The Archives building was built in 1918 by Ab Jenkins, who built several homes on Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Why Ab Jenkins is known is because he acme a race car driver.

"He drove Mormon Meteor race cars; he was an endurance racing and held land speed records and endurance records on the Bonneville Salt Flats," Lindsay said. "He was so popular, the Pontiac motor division asked Jenkins if he would drive its newest car on the Bonneville Salt Flats. The Pontiac Bonneville (the former flagship sedan of the Pontiac motor division) was named for the salt flats.

Jenkins drove three race cars. The first race car was built on a Duesenberg chassis; the next two race cars had V-12 engines in them.

"They had a lot of power," Lindsay said.

The full story can be read in the Thursday, March 2, edition of the Morning News.