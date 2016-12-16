New sentencing date set for Deonate-Fuentes

Sentencing for 20-year-old Emmanuel Geov Deonate-Fuentes was set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, before Seventh Judicial District Judge Bruce Pickett. This is the second sentencing date that has been set for the defendant. He is charged with one count of sexual abuse with a person under 16-years-old. The maximum sentence the defendant could face is 25-years in the Idaho Department of Correction and/or a $50,000 fine.

The said incident was to have occurred on Friday, March 25. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Deonate-Fuentes changed his plea to guilty using an Alford plea. In an Alford plea, the defendant claims innocence but admits that if the case went to trial, a jury may find him guilty because of the evidence presented.

On Thursday, Neal requested the continuation of this case because "we have date certain date (in January 2017) for the second psycho-sexual examination. My client is in custody and will remain in custody. It is appropriate to continue this process."

Judge Pickett said, "The court needs to balance out the due process rights of the defendant versus the right of the state and the victims to have a speedy conclusion to this case."

He then ordered the case be continued until the sentencing date in February 2017.