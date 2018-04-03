No charges will be filed against juvenile in Firth

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland released information about the incident that occurred in Firth on Monday when all schools were locked down because of what was thought to be a threat to the high school.

In the press release, Rowland wrote: "After being interviewed in depth by the detectives, it was determined that the student had not make any particular threat towards the school or anyone at the school. He made a comment a couple of weeks ago that was being treated at the school administration level. At this time there will be no charges filed by the Sheriff’s Office."

Rowland said, "We will keep this case open for a period of time in case something else comes up or some new information comes into play."

Firth Superintendent Sid Tubbs said, "We are continuing our investigation until we have an absolute clear picture of what led to this incident. Given the information I was given and when I was given it, I don't know what else we could have done."

