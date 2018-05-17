No new parking lot at Mountain View

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot School Board met on Thursday, May 17 for a special meeting to discuss bids to rebuild the parking lot at Mountain View Middle School (MVMS). The board voted not to accept any of the bids that were submitted.

Hal Silzly, the facilities directory for the district, presented the two bids that submitted to the district. The low bid was $319,000 and the high bid was $389,000—both of which were higher than the board had anticipated.

Superintendent Brian Kress and Silzly recommended that the board reject all bids on the MVMS parking lot for now.

"Accepting any bid will endanger the school security work to install single access point entry at all our schools," Kress said during the discussion on the bids.

