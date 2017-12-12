No parking in downtown Blackfoot during winter months

No overnight parking is allowed in downtown Blackfoot during the winter months, the Blackfoot Police Department reminds residents.

Parking of any vehicles on streets and highways in the downtown and heavy traffic areas is unlawful from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. from Nov. 15 through March 1 each winter season.

Restricted parking areas are between West Main Street on the east and Oak Street on the west; Alice Street on the north and Sexton Street on the south; Pacific Street west from Oak Street to Bridge Street; Bridge Street and Judicial Street west from Oak Street to Meridian Street. (Ord. 2150, 12-6-2016).