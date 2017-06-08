No tobacco allowed on school campuses

It's official. Bingham County Commissioners have signed the ordinance that bans all tobacco-based products on school campuses in Bingham County. The ordinance was signed last Friday and became official when it was published today, Friday, June 9, in the legals in the Morning News. This ordinance that would prevent all tobacco-based products on school campuses in Bingham County and will affect all school grounds in the county.

The Blackfoot/Bingham County Youth Coalition (BBCYC) proposed an ordinance to ban all tobacco-based products on school campuses in Bingham County. The first infraction of this ordinance will incur a $100 fine; a second infraction, if charged within five calendar years, will be considered a misdemeanor and will be punishable by 30-days in jail and/or a fine not to exceed $500.

