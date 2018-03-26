Nominate the Volunteer of the Year

The Bingham County Volunteer Council is now accepting nominations for the volunteer of the year award. They are also accepting nominations for life-time of volunteering awards.

"I am trying to get the word out about the event and open nominations," said Traci Hebdon of the Southeaster Idaho Community Action Agency. Hebdon is also a member of the volunteer council.

"If you know of someone who is deserving of the volunteer of the year award or a lifetime of volunteering award, please nominate them," Hebdon added.

Idaho ranks second in the country for volunteering. Bingham County itself is rich in volunteer and service organizations.

Every year the volunteer council hosts an event to honor volunteers throughout the county. Volunteers are usually nominated by the organizations they help. Nominations from the public will also be considered.

This year's Blackfoot & Bingham County Volunteer Recognition Day is on April 17. The volunteer of the year award will be given out at 2 p.m. at Blackfoot City Hall, 157 N. Broadway. The ceremony will be on the second floor in the City Council chambers.

"We would like to invite the public to attend," Hebdon said. "The program is scheduled to last an hour." Light refreshments will be served.

Blackfoot Mayor Carroll will be present to sign a city proclamation recognizing the date as National Service Recognition Day and to encourage residents to recognize the positive impact of volunteering

For questions, to nominate a volunteer or receive a nomination form, please contact Traci Hebdon of SEICAA at 208-785-1583 or Lisa Tornabene at Blackfoot City Hall at 208-785-8600. The form can also be downloaded from the Facebook page for the Morning News. The deadline for nominations are April 10th.