Nothing found after bomb threat

Bingham County authorities received a 911 call from someone claiming there was a bomb at the Sage Hill Casino on Sunday.

Fort Hall Police Department and Fort Hall Fire/EMS formed a unified command on scene and all personnel and patrons were safely evacuated to a safe distance.

Authorities cleared the scene of any threat and operations were cleared to resume day-to-day activities.

Fort Hall appreciates the support and assistance offered by the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, Bonneville County Canine and Bomb Technicians, State Communications Center, and F.B.I. for their timely response and assistance.