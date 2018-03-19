Noxious Weed meeting on Wednesday

Stop Noxious Weeds. Don't let noxious weeds get the best of you.

The Community Noxious Weed Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21, at the Bingham County Extension/ County Weed office, 412 W. Pacific Ave., in Blackfoot.

"It is that time of year when things are going to start growing; we need to start planning for the next season," Bingham County Weed Superintendent Dan Eldredge said. "Everyone is invited."

"This is aimed at individuals in Bingham County who might have smaller pastures," he said. "Invite your neighbors. Farmers are probably working with field representatives."

There will be a short Power Point presentation and then questions. The noxious weed meeting is sponsored by Bingham County and City Maintenance.

Questions? Visit the website at Bingham County Weed Department or call Eldredge at (208) 782-3876.