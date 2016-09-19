NW Financial gives check to Blackfoot Public Library

Northwest Financial Farm Credit donated $1,000 to the Blackfoot Public Library to purchase new technology. From left are Vickie Mendenhall, president of Friends of the Library; Library Director Lisa Harrel; Taylor Bingham, grant writer; Kathie Bradley, Friends treasurer; Venita Fankhauser, Friends board member; Joyce Killpack, Northwest Financial Specialist; and Tony Norton, Northwest Branch Manager.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Monday, September 19, 2016
Blackfoot, ID

Northwest Farm Credit Services gave a check for $1,000 to the Blackfoot Public Library on Monday for reading technology.
This grant will be used to purchase e-readers for checkout. E-readers transfer, for example, books on tape to the person's mobile device.
Library Director Lisa Harrel said, "This is a fabulous project to do at the library because it was not a budgeted item."
"We are also purchasing an expanded subscription list, called Overdrive," for e-reader books," she said. "We've been studying gadgets all month."

Category: