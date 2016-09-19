NW Financial gives check to Blackfoot Public Library

Northwest Farm Credit Services gave a check for $1,000 to the Blackfoot Public Library on Monday for reading technology.

This grant will be used to purchase e-readers for checkout. E-readers transfer, for example, books on tape to the person's mobile device.

Library Director Lisa Harrel said, "This is a fabulous project to do at the library because it was not a budgeted item."

"We are also purchasing an expanded subscription list, called Overdrive," for e-reader books," she said. "We've been studying gadgets all month."