NW Financial gives check to Blackfoot Public Library
By:
LESLIE MIELKE
Monday, September 19, 2016
Blackfoot, ID
Northwest Farm Credit Services gave a check for $1,000 to the Blackfoot Public Library on Monday for reading technology.
This grant will be used to purchase e-readers for checkout. E-readers transfer, for example, books on tape to the person's mobile device.
Library Director Lisa Harrel said, "This is a fabulous project to do at the library because it was not a budgeted item."
"We are also purchasing an expanded subscription list, called Overdrive," for e-reader books," she said. "We've been studying gadgets all month."
