October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis will sign a proclamation at 3 p.m. Tuesday proclaiming October as Domestic violence awareness month. The proclamation will take place in council chambers of City Hall.

"Bringing awareness to domestic violence is very important for our community," said Client service coordinatorJosephine Thyberg. "Letting individuals know it is a problem and it affects our community then next step is educating everyone about domestic violence so they understand it."