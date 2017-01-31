Officials discuss plans for possible flooding

If needed, sand, bags and ties will be available starting immediately for anyone who needs these supplies. The bags and ties are located in a trailer outside the Central Transfer Station in Moreland. The pile of sand is next to the bags. Bring your own shovel.

The hours of the Central Transfer Station are from 7 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturday, the hours are 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

If civic and/or church groups would like to fill sand bags, the county will deliver sand, bags and ties to you. Call the Bingham County Emergency Planning office at (208) 782-3191 to make a request.

"The first flooding will occur in window wells," said Bingham County Commissioner Mark Bair. "If people need sand and sand bags, they are available at the Transfer Station. There is no cost.

Asked if flooding is expected, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said, "We anticipate low land flooding, especially on the desert, on Hwy. 26."

Flooding on Hwy. 39 near the Snake River High School is also expected. The schools should be fine but the football fields and soccer field may be flooded.

Preparation for possible flooding in the county was discussed by officials on Tuesday in the county commissioner's chambers.