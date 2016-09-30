Old sugar beet factory coming down

A couple walls and steel beams are all that is left of the old sugar beet factory that is located north of Blackfoot.

The building was completed in 1904 as a beet facility that refined sugar. Crop Production Services now owns the property.

Todd Withers, CPS Branch Manager at Liberty, said, "We are cleaning up the place; it's a health hazard. It's being torn down. CPS has not yet determined what will be done with the property."

The property stretches to the railroad tracks.

Dave Evans from Rubik Environmental from Reno, Nevada, is the project manager for the demolition of the structures on the site.

Casandra Woodward, an hydrologist with Rubik Environmental, said, "There was not much asbestos in the buildings. The asbestos that was found was in the building was in the newer section. Tearing down the building is the easy part of demolition. Before the job is done, all the property will be leveled off."

Jory Stoller of the Northwest Demolition and Dismantling from Portland is in charge of the actual demolition.

Material is being separated and recycled, where possible. It is anticipated, the job will be completed around Thanksgiving.