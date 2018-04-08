Olivia Arave name Distinguished Young Woman of Blackfoot 2019

Olivia Arave was named the 2019 Distinguished Young Woman of Blackfoot on Saturday evening. She had stiff competition, if the length of time it took the judges to determine who would become the next DYW is taken into consideration.

The first attendant is Maycie McBride; Second Attendant is Katie Jensen.

With the theme of "Aloha," the Blackfoot DYW showcase was a fun-filled, upbeat evening. Each young lady performed beautifully during the showcase. In preparation for the DYW festivities, the young ladies practiced for six weeks.

Besides the top three, other participants were Olivia Drake, Mitzy Ruiz, Lauren Preece, Sydney Saline, Breanna Beck, Lauren Anderson, Miranda Gillins, Cassie McDaniel, Jaylee Moulton and Avery Brown.

Local businesses sponsored the scholarships, totaling $12,400, that were presented to the various young ladies Saturday evening.

Mitzy Ruiz was selected by the DYW participants to receive the "Spirit of DYW" award. She also received a $500 scholarship.

To read the full story, see it in the Monday, April 9, edition of the Morning News.