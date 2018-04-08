Olivia Arave name Distinguished Young Woman of Blackfoot 2019

Distinguished Young Women of Blackfoot were named on Saturday evening. From left are First Attendant Maycie McBride, DYW of Blackfoot Olivia Arave, and Second Attendant Katie Jensen. Olivia Arave, Distinguished Young Woman of Blackfoot 2019, stands with some of her young fans. Mia Toussaint, Distinguished Young Woman of Blackfoot 2018, performed a hula during the DYW festivities. This year's theme, 'Aloha,' was chosen to honor Toussaint's Hawaiian heritage. The Distinguished Dudes brought a sense of 'beach' to the Distinguished Young Women of Blackfoot celebration on Saturday evening. The theme was 'Aloha' and featured Hawaiian music and Hawaiian dancing throughout the evening. Maycie McBride (on right) was named First Attendant during Saturday night's Distinguished Young Women of Blackfoot performance. Mia Toussaint, Blackfoot's DYW for 2018, presented this certificate to her.
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
Sunday, April 8, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Olivia Arave was named the 2019 Distinguished Young Woman of Blackfoot on Saturday evening. She had stiff competition, if the length of time it took the judges to determine who would become the next DYW is taken into consideration.
The first attendant is Maycie McBride; Second Attendant is Katie Jensen.
With the theme of "Aloha," the Blackfoot DYW showcase was a fun-filled, upbeat evening. Each young lady performed beautifully during the showcase. In preparation for the DYW festivities, the young ladies practiced for six weeks.
Besides the top three, other participants were Olivia Drake, Mitzy Ruiz, Lauren Preece, Sydney Saline, Breanna Beck, Lauren Anderson, Miranda Gillins, Cassie McDaniel, Jaylee Moulton and Avery Brown.
Local businesses sponsored the scholarships, totaling $12,400, that were presented to the various young ladies Saturday evening.
Mitzy Ruiz was selected by the DYW participants to receive the "Spirit of DYW" award. She also received a $500 scholarship.
To read the full story, see it in the Monday, April 9, edition of the Morning News.

