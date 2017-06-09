One dies in rollover accident

In a one-vehicle rollover, the driver, James W. Gerard, 35, of Chubbuck, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bingham County deputies were dispatched to the area of 1350 West Highway 26 for a one-vehicle rollover that occurred about 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Two other passengers were in the vehicle. The passengers were Tyler C. Gerard, 30, of Pocatello, and a juvenile male. Both were transported to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates seat belts were not being used and the driver possible fell asleep.

Jeff Gardner, Chief Deputy with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, reports that the investigation continues.