One-way stays; parking increased

In response to a desire for more parking in the downtown from business owners, the City of Blackfoot began striping the diagonal parking on Broadway St. on Monday, July 31.

The street has now been striped with 10 foot wide stalls at a 60 degree angle to facilitate access by larger vehicles. The reconfiguration of parking has changed on Broadway from a total of 64 parking stalls to 106 on-street stalls, for an increase of 42 stalls, or 65 percent more parking.

On Oct. 4, the Blackfoot City Council voted to adopt a recommendation presented by the City Transportation Commission to permanently adopt the one-way status for Broadway.

Transportation Commission supervisor Marc Carroll said the reason why the body made the recommendation for the one-way street was to increase the amount of parking spaces. Carroll also said the 15-minute parking stalls the Commission installed "have worked extremely well," adding that several of the merchants were in favor of approving the one-way.

