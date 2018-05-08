Open House on Fort Hall exit

The Department of Transportation for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes (ShoBanDot) and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will hold an open house on Thursday, May 10, about the proposed design for the new Fort Hall interchange on I-15. The open house is one of the last opportunities for the public to provide feedback and commentary on the preliminary design proposal to ShoBanDot and ITD.

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Dome Room at the Tribal Business Center on 82 Pima Drive in Fort Hall. Members of the public are invited to learn about the project, view maps and drawings of the preliminary design and to speak with the project staff.

ITD project manager Tara Capson, ShoBanDot director Anthony "Pete" Broncho and others working on the project will be available to discuss the design and answer questions.

