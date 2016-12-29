Osmond concert cancelled

THOMAS — The Merrill Osmond concert has been cancelled. The concert was scheduled on Friday, Jan. 13, but the Snake River Fine Arts did not receive the grant which sponsors artists. The decision about the grant was received on Wednesday morning.

Money raised from these concerts goes to support the Snake River Fine Arts and the SRHS exceptional artists and musicians. Funds are distributed to students at Snake River High School students who compete in the annual Crawford Cup. Cash prizes and senior scholarships are awarded to students competing in art, piano, drama and vocals.

Organizer Tiniel Williams said, "We will be putting our heads together to produce another concert. Possibly the concert will feature Snake River alumni who have been successful in fine arts."