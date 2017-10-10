Owner of dogs in attack charged

After completing an investigation into the incident of dogs attacking a woman, the Blackfoot Police Department has charged the the owner of the dogs.

Troy M. Smith, 47, of Blackfoot, has been charged with three counts of Dog at Large (city infraction), three counts of Harboring Vicious Animals (misdemeanor) and one count of Violation of Owner Restriction, possessing three or more dogs within the city limits (misdemeanor), according to the press release from the Blackfoot Police.

On Monday, Sept. 25, three dogs attacked Selena Mlynek of Blackfoot, injuring her and killing her dog. She was injured after she stepped into her backyard to see what was going on.

Mlynek was transported to the the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) in Idaho Falls with multiple bites to her face and body and has since been released from the hospital.

Mlynek's daughter, Arianna, said, "My mother is recovering. It's is a long process; we're taking it day by day."

The police said, when the woman heard the onslaught, she attempted to save her pet and the dogs turned on her. The neighbor called police.

Witness Harmony Jones said, "I do not know what started this incident. I heard the dogs barking and squalling and then I heard a woman screaming and yelling: 'Stop, Stop' over and over again. Then she gave a painful scream and started yelling: 'Help, Help, Call the police."

The Jones and her husband, Nick, ran down the adjoining alley to get to Mlynek's home.

When the Jones' arrived outside Mlynek's fence that surrounded her backyard, there were four pit bull mixes in the yard.

"When we got there, three dogs were on top of the lady," she said. "The fourth dog ran away as soon as we got there. We started yelling at the dogs to come to us."

Read the entire article in the Oct. 10 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News