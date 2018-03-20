Panther baseball drop opener to Preston

It was not the beginning to a season that most of the fans and players from Snake River High School would have wanted, but it did have its bright spots. The Panthers got good pitching and they played the ball well in the field behind their pitching. They also got some solid hitting which shows that they will be able to score some runs this year. The only downside to the game was the final score. Despite leading for the majority of the game, the Preston Indians were able to score the final run of the game and it was the game winner in the bottom of the seventh inning giving the Indians a 6-5 victory.

