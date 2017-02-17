Panthers claim sixth straight district wrestling title

By FRED DAVIS

ARIMO - The Snake River Panther wrestling team, stormed to the lead early in the 3A District 5 tournament and secured their sixth straight district title in the process. The Panthers captured nine of the fifteen weight classes and qualified at least 17 wrestlers to next week's state championships at the Nampa Center in the Treasure Valley.

The Panthers are the two time defending state champions as a team and boast two defending individual champions in their quest for a three peat.

