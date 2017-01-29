Panthers crush American Falls

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - The Snake River Panthers scored early and they scored often as they outplayed and outmanned the American Falls Beavers on Saturday as they soared to a 86-40 win. With five players hitting double figures on the night, the Panthers simply ran away from the Beavers as they scored 20 or more points in every quarter of the game except the fourth, when the clock was running continuously. The Panthers played everyone who suited up and everyone who played contributed to the win.

Please read the entire article in Monday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.