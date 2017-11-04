Panthers handle Kimberly

THOMAS - The Snake River Panthers received a bye for the first week of the playoffs in the 3A classification and used that week to heal up some minor injuries and work on a game plan for the Kimberly Bulldogs who came to town looking to take the Panthers and their five game win streak down.

The Panthers would have none of that nonsense, as they went to a strong ground attack, mixed in with a few timely passes and they dominated time of possession on the clock on their way to a resounding 41-29 thumping of the Bulldogs.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.