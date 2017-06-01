Panthers Junior Girls Basketball Camp underway

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - Nearly 50 girls showed up for the first day of the annual Junior Panthers Girls Basketball Camp on Tuesday which pleased Head Coach Jeff Steadman. It also was welcomed by his staff of returning players who would be asked to work with the youngsters to improve skills in ball handling, shooting, dribbling and passing.

It sure didn't hurt that former player Madison Pilster also showed up to lend a hand.

"I can't express enough thanks to Madison for continuing to show up and help us with our camp," Steadman said. "To have a player of her caliber want to contribute back to the program the way that she does every year just says a lot for her character and loyalty and what we have been building at Snake River."

