Panthers keep rolling along

THOMAS - The Snake River Panthers opened the season a week ago as the top ranked team in the 3A classification, mainly on the strength of a two point loss in the state finals a year ago and the fact that three of the five starters from that team all returned for their senior year, including the state's Player of the Year in Clancy Thomas.

This week, the team has set about showing the rest of the state that they aren't last year's team and that Clancy Thomas isn't the only big weapon that the team has in its arsenal. Friday night, they got 20 points from point guard Carson Dance to go with Thomas' 19 points and 13 rebounds, but they also got a strong effort from Matt Kracl as they dispatched Kimberly.

Saturday afternoon, it was Coby Young's turn in the spotlight and he responded with 23 points, including four three pointer as the Panthers took down the Buhl Indians for the second time in eight days by the final score of 57-37.

