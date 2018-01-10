Panthers keep rolling along undefeated, top Sugar-Salem

THOMAS - The game was billed as a rematch between the two finalists for the 3A Idaho State Championship from a year ago. That game, between Snake River and Sugar-Salem went into overtime and when the final buzzer sounded, it was a one point win for the Diggers, who swept all of the winter sports a year ago. As hard as that game was to swallow for the Panthers of the Snake River, they have rebounded in a big way and the two teams met on Tuesday night as the number one and number three ranked teams in the state.

On one hand you have the top ranked team in Snake River, who boasts an unbeaten record of 10-0 and the state's best 3A player in Clancey Thomas. Sugar-Salem counters with a team that has won 8 games of their own and has not dodged a team all season long. When the dust settled in the Snake River gymnasium, the Panthers had held service, winning by a final of 58-43, in a game that probably wasn't quite as close as the score would indicate.

