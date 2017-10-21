Panthers maul Indians

THOMAS — Inspired by a helicopter delivery of the game ball, the Snake River Panthers football team, sparked by a high-flying offense, defeated the Preston Indians, 34-7, during Senior and Homecoming Night Friday at Harrison Field.

In a dominating first half, Snake River went up 27-0, cruising to victory. The home team took over at their own 18-yard line on their second series of downs. Twelve plays later, Treyton Young scored on an 11-yard run. Coby Young's extra point put the Panthers up 7-0 with 2:44 left in the first.

Early in the second, Snake River took over at their own 15-yard and 17 plays later, Treyton Young scored again, this time on a 36-yard run with 4:49 remaining in the half. The point after was missed, but the home team's lead increased to 13-0.

For more information, please read the Oct. 21 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.