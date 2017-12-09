Panthers move to 3-0 on season

THOMAS - The Snake River Panthers, top ranked and undefeated no they young season, invited the Kimberly Bulldogs to town for a non-conference contest on Friday night in Thomas. The Panthers got off to a quick start, both on the inside and from the three point arc and sped away to a first quarter lead of 17-8.

Snake River started the game on an 8-0 run, on a pair of lay ups by Clancy Thomas and a three point bucket from the hands of Carson Dance and the contest was never really in doubt from that point on, as they would cruise to a 62-51 win.

