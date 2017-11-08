Panthers play in BHS jamboree

BLACKFOOT - The 2017-18 girls basketball season got started on Tuesday night. Well, it got started in a manner of speaking as the Blackfoot hosted Ririe, Pocatello and Snake River in their annual jamboree. Each team was able to play two other teams for two quarters of action.

For those who were waiting to get a look at the Snake River Panthers, they were forced to wait until a pair of the scrimmages had already taken place before they took the floor against the Pocatello Indians.

The Panthers came out and in an up tempo style of play, really seemed to take it to the Indians early, establishing an early fifteen point lead before settling things down and working the ball much more deliberately as they went to a set offense.

In the early going, it was all Josie Steadman and Kelsey Higginson as the two dominated action during the first quarter of play against the Indians. Each of the two were able to score almost at will as the Panthers showed their quickness and ability to dominate inside, keeping the Pocatello girls off balance and off the scoreboard.

