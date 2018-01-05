Panthers remain undefeated

THOMAS - It is often said that championships are built on defense. If that is the case, then the Snake River Panthers showed just why they have been the top ranked team in the 3A classification all season long. They can play defense and the recipient of their latest display of 'shut down', suffocating defense were the Cougars of South Fremont.

The Panthers did every way imaginable, they cut off the passing lanes and the driving lanes, they rebounded, they forced turnovers and made interceptions, and if that wasn't enough, they also blocked shots and took charges, basically thwarting every move the Cougars attempted to make to remain in the game. The end result was a total dismantling of the Cougars to the tune of a 58-26 win.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.