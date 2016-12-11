Panthers topple Buhl

By FRED DAVIS

THOMAS - The Snake River Panthers are a work in progress according to the coaching staff. They have all the talent in the world, they just haven't been able to put it all together for a complete game. Saturday afternoon was no exception as the Panthers played well enough to hold a narrow 21-18 lead before coming out in the second half and putting the visiting Buhl Indians away by a final score of 54-41.

"We came out in the third period and played better as a team and started to shoot the ball better," Coach Bob Coombs said. "We were really turning the ball over in the first half and we can't afford to do that on a regular basis. We have to take better care of the ball and we will be working on that for the next few practices."

The bad news for everyone else in 3A, is that the Panthers are flying under the radar right now. If they can get the few problems that have under control, then Clancey Thomas and his supporting cast will be a force to reckon with at the turn of the year.

