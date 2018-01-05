Panthers topple Shelley in close contest

THOMAS - Whether it was the two weeks off during the Christmas break and the subsequent rust that built up on the Lady Panthers or the fact that the Shelley Lady Russets are a vastly improved basketball team, Thursday night's game between the two was much closer than many in the stands expected. In fact, the game was decided by a mere six points. These same two teams met at Shelley High School in early November and the result then was a 21 point victory for the Panthers.

Thursday night, the Panthers struggled with several parts of their game on their way to a 42-36 win over the Russets.

