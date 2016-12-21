Panthers win on road, top South Fremont

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

ST. ANTHONY - The Snake River Panthers took to the road on a wintry Tuesday evening and came with a hard fought win over the South Fremont Cougars 49-38.

With leading scorer Alyssa Crumley bottled up by a double team for most of the night, which saw her touches and scoring opportunities limited, the Panthers went to Kelcey Higginson and Abby Morgan for scoring and the pair responded with 14 and 10 points and the Panthers also got good all around play from senior point guard Jetta Goff to keep the Cougars at bay.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.