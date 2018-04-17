Parker claims mirror ball trophy at 'Dancing with Our Stars'

An enthusiastic crowd determined the winner of Dancing with Our Stars on Saturday night at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC).

The winner was Dennis Parker who performed a Viennese Waltz with his professional dancing partner, Bailey Steffen. He danced the part of Pirate Jack Sparrow to the music, "Pirates of the Caribbean."

As the winner, he took home the coveted mirror ball trophy and enjoyed the "glory of winning," Susan Mann, BPAC Programming Director, said.

First runner-up was Echo Marshall who danced a mambo to "The Time of Our Lives" from Dirty Dancing.

Other local stars were:

Julie VanOrden who danced a waltz to "Moon River."

LaMar Hager who danced a fox trot to "The Pink Panther."

Cynthia Bewley who danced polka to "Yakety Yak."

Jared Neff who performed a Tafo Bouble to "Star Trek."

Joni Merrick who performed a quick stop to "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend."

Mark Baker who performed as swing to "Jail House Rock," dressed in a black and white costume.

