Patriots cook Russets in Jerome tournament

JEROME - The Shelley Russets took to the road and travelled to Jerome to participate in the annual tournament hosted by the Tigers and bringing together schools from 3A, 4A and 5A and from the Boise valley to Eastern Idaho. The first match presented to the Russets was a tough contest against 5A Centennial, who was the state runner-up to Rocky Mountain in March. The Russets had just made the 3A rankings, landing in the fourth spot after a weekend sweep of Firth and North Fremont.

After four grueling quarters of action, the Patriots would make their free throws down the stretch to prevail by the final of 65-50, a score that was not indicative of the closeness of the game.

