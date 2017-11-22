PETA to pay tribute to cows killed in crash

In honor of the cows who suffered and died in a truck crash on Interstate 15 in Blackfoot on November 16, PETA is planning to place a billboard near the site of their deaths at milepost 90. The billboard will show a cow's face next to the words "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan."

"At least three gentle cows died after this semi overturned on the median, and those who survived the terrifying crash were likely forced to face the slaughterhouse blade," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA's billboard urges motorists to prevent such needless deaths by keeping cows and all other animals off their plates."

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat"—notes that before cows are loaded onto packed trucks bound for slaughterhouses, they spend their short lives in cramped, filthy feedlots without protection from extreme temperatures. Calves are torn away from their mothers within hours of birth and are castrated and branded without painkillers. At the slaughterhouse, workers shoot cows in the head with a captive-bolt gun, hang them up by one leg, and cut their throats—often while they're still conscious.

For more information, please visit PETA.org.