Phone spammers flood Blackfoot with "local spoofing"

Blackfoot residents with cell phones have been targeted lately by phone spammers using what is known as "local spoofing" to tricks people into answering fraudulent calls.

Caller ID lets cell phone owners avoid unwanted phone calls by displaying caller names and phone numbers. "Spoofing" occurs when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Over the last month, spoofers have been using local cell phone numbers belonging to Blackfoot residents to trick other local cell phone owners to pick-up on fraudulent calls.

This has become a problem for some local residents whose phone numbers are being stolen and used to "spoof" others in the area with phone spam.

Kayla Weight from Blackfoot shared the following with the Morning News:

"I have been getting calls from local Blackfoot ID callers (usually beginning 681) when you answer the phone it is a prerecorded message talking about the credit card you have. Not having a credit card I have ignored these calls. Getting about 1 call every few days."

"Now last week I started getting calls and texting of angry people telling me I needed to stop calling them. In my call history it shows I have made no such calls. This morning I had a very angry lady threatening me saying I needed to stop calling her and that I had called her 2-3 times every day for a week. I talked to Verizon and they said this area has fallen victim to scammers 'spoofing' our local numbers in hopes to get peoples information."

Emma Fletcher of the Federal Trade Commission wrote in a consumer information bulletin at the beginning of last month: "When your phone rings and it looks like a local call, you may be more likely to answer. Scammers count on this and can easily fake caller ID numbers. They even can match the first six digits of your own number, which is called 'neighbor spoofing.' The urge to answer can be tough to resist, since you might worry it’s a neighbor who needs help, or the school nurse. If you see a number like this on your caller ID, remember that it could be faked. Letting it go to voicemail is one option. If you do pick up and don’t recognize the caller — hang up."

Under the Truth in Caller ID Act, FCC rules prohibit any person or entity from transmitting misleading or inaccurate caller ID information with the intent to defraud, cause harm, or wrongly obtain anything of value.

You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be careful about responding to any request for personal identifying information. Be wary if you are being pressured for information immediately. When in doubt, hang up.

If the call you received had an Idaho area code and a local prefix, but the call was phone spam, the number was probably spoofed and the owner of the phone number may not even be aware their number is being used fraudulently. Most spoofers are calling from outside the country to escape being caught and the owner the local phone number is powerless to stop the theft of their caller ID.

With any phone spam calls, whether locally spoofed or otherwise, you should never give out personal information on the telephone to someone who calls you, including account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother's maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to any unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious about a callers identity.

If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency seeking personal information, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book or on the company's or government agency's website to verify the authenticity of the request.