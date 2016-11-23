Photo of the week
By:
Courtesy photo by Leah Lyman
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Blackfoot, ID
Moreland Principal Jane Reynolds introduces Logan Shepard to his peers. Logan was one of three winners in the Bingham Memorial Hospital coloring contest. Six-thousand entries were submitted in the contest. Logan received a bike with a matching helmet. Being one of the winners, Deon Hillman, Logan's first grade teacher, received $500 for her classroom. The school was also included in award. The school received $3000.
