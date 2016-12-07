Photo of the week

Stoddard Teachers Sarah Buck and Jessica Thompson with the canned food that was gathered from the food drive they organized at Stoddard Elementary.

'The students competed in their three houses to see who could bring the most cans,' said first grade teacher Sarah Buck. 'House Orion won with 749 cans. In total, our school brought in over 2,000 cans.'

The cans were donated to the food pantry at Light House Assembly of God.