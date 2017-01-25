Photo of the week

Giavanna Vitelli, Katie Hammond, Kaitlin Bevan, Chelsee Gregersen and Yuliannette Silva joined Kevin Rupe's staff for a couple hours Thursday to raise funds for the Blackfoot DYW fund.
By: 
JOE WILLIAMS
Staff Writer
jwilliams@am-news.com
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Category: