Pickup dragged out of river

A female driver stopped her Chevy pick-up on Tilden Bridge on Ferry Butte Road about 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon to check out the fishing.

"She forgot to put it in park," Bingham County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner said. "The pick-up went off the side of the bridge into the water; it proceeded to fill up with water as it drifted one-quarter mile downstream."

The pick-up drifted into a shallow part of the river so sheriff deputies could walk out into the river. "Sheriff deputies were able to walk out into the river to attach the wench and drag the pick-up out of the river," Gardner said. "The marine patrol did put a small boat into the river, just for safety, but the boat was not used."