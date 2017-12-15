Planning board says ‘OK’ to new subdivision

Several items on the agenda were discussed during Wednesday night’s Bingham County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting.

The item that generated the most debate was for a new subdivision in Woodville (north of Shelley). Robert Butler had requested a 60-lot preliminary subdivision there on approximately 39.69 acres in a residential zone. The proposed subdivision would be located at 728 E. 1500 N.

Butler said he had been working on this project for more than 10 years. “We are very interested in being good citizens,” he said. “We are fully committed to doing things right.”

Three people spoke out in opposition of the proposed subdivision. “I feel like there’s a lack of information with regards to this subdivision,” said Tracy Huntsman, one of the voices in opposition. “I want to address that.” Huntsman also said she was concerned about construction going on in her backyard, which she said would last for 24 months.

Ryan Russell also spoke at the hearing in opposition to the proposed subdivision.

He said he was concerned about the piping in the subdivision, and he also said he wanted to ensure that property values would not increase as a result of the P&Z approving the subdivision.

After Mr. Russell finished speaking, the board heard from Tim Pulsipher, who said he was concerned about traffic issues in the subdivision.

“The New Sweden Highway is by far the worst road to drive on during the winter,” Pulsipher said. “Most of the time, I have to wait 10-15 minutes for the traffic to clear before I can turn left.”

After the public forum had been closed, the board then debated the issue among themselves. Ultimately, the board voted 4-0 in favor of recommending approval for the proposed subdivision.

