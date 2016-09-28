Planning committee discusses subdivision

The planning and zoning (P&Z) commission for the city of Blackfoot met Tuesday, to discuss and recommend the approval, by city council, for the preliminary plat for the Fairchild subdivision off of Riverton Road.

Fairchild's requested the approval of the preliminary plat for the subdivision. The request is one part of an ongoing process.

Neighbors, of the subdivision, attended the meeting and expressed concerns regarding water rights and the ditch that runs into the property owned by Fairchilds. The ditch that the neighboring properties use isn't shown on the preliminary plat, which gave the neighbors cause for concern.

"My biggest concern is water rights," said Riverton Road resident Edward Wagoner. "My wife and I have lived there for 25 years and have had the water rights for the 25 years. The ditch is the only means of irrigation."